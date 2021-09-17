Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 70.2% in August

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,081,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,104. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth about $122,000.

