Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Set at C$6.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.54.

TSE CPG opened at C$5.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.93. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

