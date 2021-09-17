Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,714 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,604 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,022 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.59.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,842. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

