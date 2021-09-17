Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Generac by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Generac by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.50.

Generac stock opened at $437.97 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

