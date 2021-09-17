Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1,170.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Target by 35.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 537,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,880,000 after acquiring an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $247.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.06 and a 200-day moving average of $226.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $146.45 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

