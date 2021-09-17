Crewe Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

LOW traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.90. The stock had a trading volume of 176,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,309. The company has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

