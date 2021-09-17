Crewe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.72 during trading on Friday. 1,370,222 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

