Crewe Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

