Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 358,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,916,462. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $172.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.