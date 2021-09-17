Crewe Advisors LLC Takes $381,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.29. 2,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.