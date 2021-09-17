CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CRH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $79,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 668,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CRH by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

