CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after buying an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after buying an additional 372,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,754 shares of company stock valued at $69,990,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $264.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -318.96 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

