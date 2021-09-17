Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 17.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 225,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $188.54. 12,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,514. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.17 and its 200 day moving average is $186.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

