Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $62.81 and last traded at $62.81. 2,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 434,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.85.

Specifically, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,750 shares of company stock worth $26,224,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.