CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Short Interest Update

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 591.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSR to a “buy” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get CSR alerts:

Shares of CSRLF opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. CSR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.