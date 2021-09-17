CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 187.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 44.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in CSX by 32.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.