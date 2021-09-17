CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 3.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.23 and last traded at $58.42. 3,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,043,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CureVac by 231.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CureVac by 34.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

