CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

CURI opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $582.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.37. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 69,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

