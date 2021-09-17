CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,755,000. AF Acquisition comprises approximately 0.7% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.57% of AF Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQ remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Profile

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

