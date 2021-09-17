CVI Holdings LLC Takes $7.33 Million Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the second quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 6,800,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

