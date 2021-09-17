CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.8% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. 83,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

