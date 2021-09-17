CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,128 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 88.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 205.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.70 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

