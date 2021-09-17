CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,234 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,859 shares of company stock worth $1,786,207. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.48. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,794. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day moving average is $196.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

