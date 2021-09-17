CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 3,184 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.86. 848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,006. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

