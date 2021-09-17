CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 906 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.77. The company had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.87 and a 200 day moving average of $368.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,203 shares of company stock worth $5,492,350. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.