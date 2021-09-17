CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,831,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fastenal by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 709,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,491. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

