Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $460.01

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $201,481.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $460.01 or 0.00971076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001639 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041757 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 16,624 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.