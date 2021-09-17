DA Davidson Raises A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target to $71.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.43. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 86.96% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

