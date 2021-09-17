Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.
Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. Daimler has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
