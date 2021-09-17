Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. Daimler has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

