Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 10.6%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price fell 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.42. 270,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,479,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of -1.15.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 65,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 46.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

