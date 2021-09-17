Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Up 93.5% in August

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Data I/O news, CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $97,560.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 406,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,237 shares of company stock valued at $398,075 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $6.57 on Friday. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

