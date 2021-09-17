DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Hits Market Cap of $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00121169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00175849 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.42 or 0.07401444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,643.44 or 0.99854970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.48 or 0.00854021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

