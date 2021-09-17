Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

DELL stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $100.24. 73,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock worth $341,307,902. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

