Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Down 0.3%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 6.40% of Democracy International Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

