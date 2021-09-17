Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to C$2.40 at TD Securities

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.65 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.
Shares of DNN opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
