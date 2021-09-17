Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to C$2.40 at TD Securities

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$1.65 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of DNN opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.