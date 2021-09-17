DePay Price Reaches $1.38 on Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. DePay has a market cap of $2.88 million and $89,702.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DePay has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00075393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00120942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00175121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.19 or 0.07409164 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.36 or 1.00010630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00851591 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.