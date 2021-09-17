DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $155.44 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.96 or 0.00012628 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $155.44 million and $1.32 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00071246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00118682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00179727 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.47 or 0.07155962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,975.15 or 0.99586774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.39 or 0.00827625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

