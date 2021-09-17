DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun Sells 622 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $22,510.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,292.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $34.94 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

