DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells $16,538.83 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 457 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $16,538.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60.

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. On average, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

