Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 61,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 178,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

