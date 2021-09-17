Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) versus GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Financial Contrast

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Despegar.com and GXO Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $131.30 million 6.27 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -12.49 GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Despegar.com and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33 GXO Logistics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Despegar.com presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.58%. GXO Logistics has a consensus price target of $84.44, suggesting a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Despegar.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Despegar.com and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com -76.05% -140.97% -12.92% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Despegar.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

