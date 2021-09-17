DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Down 56.6% in August

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHCA. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000.

DHCA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255. DHC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

