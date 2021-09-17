DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000.

DHCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255. DHC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

