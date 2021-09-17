Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Ivan Menezes Sells 26,664 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,467 ($45.30) on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,462.08 ($32.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,528.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,345.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock has a market cap of £80.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

DGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

