Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Ivan Menezes Sells 26,664 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33).
Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,467 ($45.30) on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,462.08 ($32.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,528.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,345.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock has a market cap of £80.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.57.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.62%.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
See Also: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.