Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

DSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.29.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $559.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

