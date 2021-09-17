Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $25,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 53,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.58.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

