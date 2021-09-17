DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Down 5.1%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.86 and last traded at $82.16. Approximately 48,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,081,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.87.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,783 shares of company stock valued at $16,736,459 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

