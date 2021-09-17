disBalancer Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $140,698.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00118468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00173323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.93 or 0.07329764 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,325.48 or 0.99624104 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00836303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,689,474 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.