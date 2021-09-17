Discerene Group LP Acquires Shares of 137,408 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,273,000. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises approximately 2.3% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOF. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $51,141,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,052 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $20,143,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $16,934,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOF remained flat at $$57.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,209. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

