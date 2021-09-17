Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Disco alerts:

Shares of Disco stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Disco has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.